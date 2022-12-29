Patricia Ann “Pat” Ayers, 92, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Corning Center.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Carl and Amelia Barr Siiss.
Pat was a graduate of the Syracuse Hospital School of Nursing. Pat married her husband Ray on Oct. 7, 1950 and they celebrated 37 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1987. She was a Registered Nurse at the Tioga General Hospital, Waverly and was a Private Nurse for many years. She dedicated her life to helping others and after retiring as a nurse she continued giving back by delivering Meals on Wheels to shut-ins. She loved to play golf.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband James R. “Ray” Ayers, Sr., son James R. “Skip” Ayers, Jr., daughter Suzanne Ayers-Sisson, and sister Suzanne Hoagland.
Patricia is survived by daughter Deborah Hoover of Waverly, NY, grandchildren Leigh Anne Rosh, Stacy Ayers, and Gregory Hoover, and great-grandchildren Jacob, Emily, Saylor, Noah, Jake, and Josh.
At Patricia’s request, all services will be private. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with the rest of her beloved family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Meal on Wheels Program, 37 North Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).