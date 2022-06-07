Robert E. Baker, 90, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Athens Health and Rehab in Athens.
He was predeceased by his parents, Louis M. and Florence Miller Baker; brothers, Lewis M. Baker, William Baker, Carl Baker and Jack Baker; and his infant sister, Carol Lee.
Bob is survived by his children, Kathy (Mike) Ryck of Waverly, Denise Ford of Breman, Ind., and Robert L. (Lisa) Baker of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Nichole Ryck, Danielle (John) Dycus, Alicia (Joey) Farfan, Jimmy (Haley) Ford, Alexandra Baker and Theo Baker; great grandchildren, Christian, Stephen and Abigail Ryck, Winnie Farfan and Dawson Ford; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Sayre, Pa. and graduated from Towanda High School in 1951. He went on to serve in the Air Force from 1951 to 1954. Bob joined the New York State Police and served for 22 years. After his retirement he worked for Valley Cable Vision as a manager for a few years. Bob enjoyed coaching Small Fry Football and loved working with the kids. He enjoyed wheeling and dealing in antiques and collectables. Bob was a prior member of the Waverly American Legion.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Burial will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, New York. Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.