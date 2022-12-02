Laura Jean Snowburg, 89, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022 at Elderwood Tioga, where she had been residing.
She was predeceased by her father and step-mother, Eino and Cecilia Rautio; her mother, Ruth Rautio; and her brother, Roger Rautio.
Jean is survived by her five children, Robert and Deborah Wells, Susan and Clark Lounsbury, Steven Wells, Cate and Chuck Babcock, Daniel and Sandra Wells; also her fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry and Renate Rautio, Jim and Jean Rautio; her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Teri and Mike Bishop, Trudi and Heiner Schmitt; many nieces and nephews.
Jean was born in Willseyville, NY on July 14, 1933. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the beauty of nature and the company of her feline companions. She was very talented and artistic and expressed that through her sketches and paintings. Jean appreciated and cherished her family, and especially loved the Lord; and she was always ready to share her faith in God with others.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 10 until 11a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jay Geistdorfer of the First Church of the Nazarene officiating and will be live streamed through www.facebook.com/Richards-Funeral-Home-665029710290903. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Jean, to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com