Kevin R. Hoose, Jr, 32, of Athens, Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wesley and Iva Hoose and John and Myra Whalen; great grandparents, Jim and Bertha Hoose.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Kevin and Myra Hoose of Sayre; grandma, Barb Hoose of Athens; children, Ashley Callear of Apalachin, Augustine Hoose of Sayre and Zariah Allen-Hoose of Sayre; siblings, Katie (Curtis) Ayers of Sayre, Victor Coon of Chambersburg, Pa., Brian Coon of Williamsport; step-aunt, Amy Wiley of GA; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kevin was born in Sayre and attended Sayre Area Schools. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping and just being outside. He would make jewelry from crystals and stones for family and friends. He had been working as a peer counselor to help others battle addictions.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY.
A memorial service to honor Kevin’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. The memorial service will be Live Streamed at 2 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892 to help offset the funeral expenses. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Kevin’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com