Esther Harris, 93, of Milan, Pa., passed away on June 1, 2022, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in Dalton, Pa., the daughter of the late Clayton and Ruth Reyman.
Esther was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She went to school in the Scranton area for singing. She was a woman of deep faith and often used her singing talent by going to different churches in the area over the years. She was a member of the Milan Methodist Church. With her husband, Charles, they owned and operated Harris Farm Market and Bake Shop in Milan, Pa. She alongside Charles ran the bake shop, farmer market, and greenhouse. Together, they operated the dairy farm for many years.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two grandchildren: Stacey Myers and Brent Myers, and her brother Richard Reyman.
Esther is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years: Charles Harris, her six children: Linda (Mike) Panetta, Donna (Dan) Hill, David (Audrey Teeter) Harris, Julie (Wayne) Harding, Jim (Linda) Shaffer, and Mark (Tammy) Harris, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.