Families are like quilts, lives pieced together with smiles and tears, colored with memories and all bound by love....
Surrounded by her family and those that she loved so dearly, Susan Jean (Peters) Plaisted, 73, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Monday evening, Nov.8, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.
It was a cold winter’s day on Jan. 5, 1948 when Harold Dean and Wanda June Peters lives were blessed with the birth of their daughter Susan Jean, she was the second child of their 11 children.
Susan was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1966. On July 9, 1966 she married Gerald A. Plaisted and together they have shared 55 years of marriage.
For over 20 years, Susan served as a Rural Mail Carrier for the Waverly, Barton and Nichols area. Dedicated to serving others, Susan also served as a Cub Scout Leader when her boys were in Scouts. A loving wife, mother, and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others.
Susan enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking, spending time in her vegetable garden, of which she loved to share the bounty of her garden. An avid quilter, Susan stitched her love into many quilts and loved to spend the time with her sister-in-law, Sylvia Plaisted, quilting. A true “Susie Homemaker,” she was able to remedy any ailments that might face her children and grandchildren. She was very proud to follow her American Indian heritage.
Those we love, don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.
Susan will be forever loved and missed by her loving husband Gerald A. Plaisted; her sons: Gerald (Marisol) Plaisted, Andrew (Carleen) Plaisted and Shawn (Angie) Plaisted. Her grandchildren: Ariel, Lucas, Emilie, Ally and Parker. Her siblings: Dwight (Tracy) Peters, Dean (Mary) Peters, Gary (Jesse) Peters, Cindy (Don) Morgan, Hal Scott (Peg) Peters, Brion Peters, Terri Jo (Rick) Frerichs, Dawn (Johndale) Howey. A brother-in-law: Glen Baker.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her grandson Drew; and siblings Linda Baker and Jess Duane Peters.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at noon with Pastor Alan Bill officiating. Susan will be laid to rest in the Chemung Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Save Babies Through Newborn Screening Foundation, P.O. Box 42197, Cincinnati, OH 45242; Clinic For Special Children, P.O. Box 128, Strasburg, PA 17579; or the Quilting Guild at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Susan Jean (Peters) Plaisted.