Connie was born on Dec. 3, 1929, in Norwich, N.Y., to Axel Roy, Sr., and Jessie Gross Roy. She was a graduate of the registered nurse program at the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing and worked briefly before her marriage and move to the farm in Halsey Valley.
She passed away at Clover Hill Senior Living in Maryville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, Howard M. Chrisfield, her parents, and six siblings — Mariam Roy Clearwater, Naomi Roy Roberts, Axel Roy, Jr., Wilfred Roy, Charles Roy, and Donald Roy.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia C. Parcell (Samuel) of Townsend, Tenn., and son, Thomas M. Chrisfield (Karen) of Halsey Valley; grandchildren, Sammy and Rachel Parcell of Maryville, Tenn., and Carrie and Adam Meade of Jefferson City, Tenn., and Naomi Caulkins Chrisfield; great grandchildren, Isabella and Mackenzie Parcell; niece, Lillian Seera Andrews (Robert) and nephew, David Seera (Betty Ruth) all of Dayton, Tenn., and their children.
Interment will be at the Halsey Valley Cemetery, near the farm she loved, at a later date due to weather and travel conditions. There will be no receiving of friends at this time.
An announcement will be made in May as to the date for a memorial service for family and friends at the Halsey Valley United Methodist Church. Richards Funeral Home of Owego, N.Y. is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Connie with memorials to the Halsey Valley Cemetery Association, the Halsey Valley United Methodist Church, or the Halsey Valley District Fire Department.