Nancy L. Freeman, 86, of Elmira Heights passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Evertt and Elizabeth Byon Soule; and her brother, Donald Soule.
Nancy is survived by her children, Michael Coghlan (Pamela) of Elmira, NY and Linda Ortiz (Daniel) of Waverly, NY; her step-son, Keneth Freeman (Patty) of Enore, SC; her grandchildren, Melissa Maynard, Joseph Maynard (Shannon), Randy Matthew’s Jr. (Amanda), Cody Gillette (Kylee Shedden), Dylan Fitch, Adam Coghlan, Ryan Coghlan (Monica), Christopher Coghlan, Avery Ortiz, Julian Ortiz and Melina Ortiz; her great grandchildren, Timothy Corbin Jr., Lexie Maynard, Allevelle Carston, Max Maynard, Alex Hardy, Carter Rodabaugh, Camden Gillette, Kendal Klub, Brayden Coghlan, Tegan Matthews, McKaylah Pronti, Keneth Freman II and Brittanie Greene; and her very special life-long friends, Phyllis, Doug Holtgrewe and daughter Samantha.
Nancy loved walking and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. Nancy’s temperament and character can best be demonstrated from the time she was diagnosed with cancer. She lived every moment with grace and a quiet strength she gained from her unwavering faith.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Nancy’s life will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. For those who are unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Nancy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com