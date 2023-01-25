Sandra L. Neighbour, 73, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Marie Chamberlain Sabin.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Paul Neighbour of Waverly; brother Wayne (Ann) Sabin of Columbia, IL; her sister, Patricia (William) Beebe of Sayre, Pa.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy was born in Sayre, PA and graduated from Sayre High School. She went on to earn her Masters in teaching at Keuka College. She taught at Sayre schools for many years before going to work at Binghamton University in administration and finally retiring from Empire State College in Binghamton. She enjoyed shopping, flowers and her garden. She took great pride in her home. Sandy was a very giving person who gave to many charities including St. Judes, the Shriners, Stray Haven, SPCA and many others.
A memorial mass to honor Sandy’s life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Steven Lewis officiating and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sandra’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com