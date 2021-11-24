Glenn Edward Yeomans, 84, of Athens, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Elmira, N.Y., Glenn was the son of the late Carl and Lillian Wooster Yeomans. He was raised on his family’s farmstead in East Smithfield, Pa.
Glenn graduated from SRU High School in 1954. After graduation, he attended trade school in Williamsport, Pa. He then found his true calling in sales, representing high-end stainless-steel cookware for companies including Prudential Ware, Ekco and Thermal Sentinel for 20 years. His next adventure was owning the Kountry Kone in Bentley Creek, Pa., where his wife and daughters worked side-by-side with him. Subsequently, he acquired a Snap-On Tool franchise, servicing businesses in Bradford and Tioga counties for over 25 years until his retirement.
In 1957, he married the love of his life, Patricia Forrest Yeomans, starting their life in Buffalo, N.Y. A few years later, they purchased their first and only family home in Athens, where they raised three daughters and finally a son! The 60 years of cherished memories formed while living in the family home that Glenn and Pat adored will forever remain in their children’s hearts. What a blessing for his family!
Glenn was a member of Sayre Elks Lodge, Sayre, Pa., for 39 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman – especially enjoying trout camp. He enjoyed his family time vacationing at the beach as well as the many weekends spent camping and boating which created many wonderful memories for his children and grandchildren. Upon retirement, he spent hours cheering on the NY Yankees!
Glenn is survived by his children, Gwynne Comstock and husband, Ed, of Sayre, Pa., Connie Straccia and husband, William, of Allentown, Pa., Teresa Lewis and husband, Stephen, of Saginaw, Texas, and David Yeomans and wife, Diana, of Allentown, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Derrig (Dave), Jon Watkins, Danielle Sih (Greg), William Straccia (Maggie), Laura Straccia, Stephanie Armstead (Waymon), Rachel King, Melanie Gallagher (Joe), Devin and Drew Yeomans; and six great-grandchildren, Madison and David Derrig, Luke Watkins, Sophie King and Jaxon Armstead, Lillian and Baby Gallagher, due to be born in March 2022.
Glenn is also survived by his brother, Ronnie Yeomans (Doris); his sister-in-law, Linda Pearson (Jim); and several nieces and nephews.
Glenn is predeceased by his wife, Patricia; his brother, Carl Yeomans; his sister, Shirley Yeomans Dimmick and her husband, Gene; and his grandson, Brad Watkins.
Glenn has left his children and grandchildren with wonderful memories and a legacy of hard work, determination to succeed, and love and devotion toward family!
All services will be private. The family is being assisted by Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 422 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or Sayre Elks Lodge #1148 Youth Programs, 117 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.