Betty J. (Updike) Farley, 102 years old, of Lowman, NY passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 19, 1920 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Jess and Gretchen (Wingrave) Updike and was one of ten children. Betty worked at Remington Rand, Fairway Springs, both of Elmira, NY, Sperry Rand in Florida, and Tourist Information for Chemung County, NY. She belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, and VFW. Betty enjoyed bowling, traveling, and going to casinos. She especially loved scratch off lottery tickets.
Betty is survived by her children: Barbara J. DeKay Rogers, Robert J. (Donna) Farley, Jr., Bernadette J. McDonald, Ed Gerould, and Richard J. (Kathy) Farley, grandchildren: David R. (Linda) DeKay, Jr., Douglas R. (Diana) DeKay, Candy Root, Bobbie Jean Baldwin, John French, Rylan Farley, Zach (Katrina) Burnett, Lucy Burnett, and Lori Vanderpool, great grandchildren: Spencer DeKay, Brielle DeKay, Wyatt DeKay, Emily (Henry) French Petry, AJ French, Kylie French, and Megan DeKay, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert “Bob” J. Farley, Sr. who passed away in 2000, sisters Marleah Matzke and Frances Daugherty, brothers: William, Charles, Edward, Robert, Richard, Raymond, and Louis Updike.
Services are private and are at the convenience of Betty’s family. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY, burial will be private at the convenience of Betty’s family in Riverside Cemetery in Lowman, NY. A special Thank You to her niece and nephew Louise and Richard Knapp for all the time they spent with her.