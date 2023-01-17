Mackenzie Paige Wolcott, daughter of Joseph Wolcott Jr and Nicole Brown (Thorp), was born on March 24, 1995 in Sayre, Pa., and passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 in Raeford, North Carolina.
She attended Sayre Area High School before relocating to Southern Pines, North Carolina with her father, where she completed her education at Pine Crest High School. From an early age, Mackenzie’s independent and free-spirited personality was shown as brightly as her incredible artistic abilities. She could spend hours drawing, painting, dancing, or working on a new style she dreamt of. She was a lover of art, fashion, cosmetology, dance, music, and animals, particularly her beloved pets, Dodger and Dinah, who preceded her.
She was a highly talented sketch artist, which transcended into her daily fashion and creative personality. Exceptionally funny and kind, Mackenzie could easily make friends wherever she went. Her travels most recently included a trip to Alaska, where she was able to take on a new independent adventure on a fishing charter. Out of her comfort zone, this pushed her to take risks and accept new challenges. Though light-hearted, Mackenzie could just as easily hold deep, soulful conversations on life, bringing her experience and colorful visions forward. She would have late night conversations with her mother reflecting on life, God and their shared love of art. Though in different states, Mackenzie and her mother remained close and shared a special bond. She loved to assist others and positions at Belk, Foot and Ankle (podiatry office), and her career at Gold’s Gym allowed her to showcase her warm personality and caring nature. Gentle, but also competitive, she even surpassed her father on her most recent driver’s test. Mackenzie was also a talented athlete with natural abilities. She grew up in dance, cheerleading and lifting. She spent her later teen years with her father going to concerts and listening to radio classics on road trips, enjoying fun activities like drag racing, going to the movies, and trying out new restaurants. Her kind heart assisted her father through multiple surgeries and his recoveries.
Mackenzie was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She was especially close with her nephew Caston and niece Celess, whom she was with from the moment she was born and loved dearly. Growing up with her sisters and close cousin, Alexa, she was surrounded by a close-knit family. However, she spent her final years battling addiction. Her family wishes to share this information in hopes that it may help save another’s life. Her supportive parents attempted everything they knew to break Mackenzie of her addiction. Her father would drive for hours to rehab and therapy to help his daughter, and many times, life and remission looked promising. Her mother would call and spend hours having loving and optimistic conversations, urging her to get help. She loved life and was not meant to leave our earth this soon. Her family urges others to pursue support and compassionately guide their loved one to seek help.
Mackenzie was preceded in death by her uncle, Matthew Wolcott (Teresa), whom she shared a close bond with, great-uncle Warren Wolcott, numerous great-grandparents, and great-great grandmother Dorothy Kreidler.
She is survived by her parents, Joseph Wolcott Jr of Sayre, Pa., and Nicole Brown (Thorp) of Chemung, NY, maternal grandparents, Frank and Michele Thorp of Litchfield, PA, paternal grandparents Joseph Sr and Mary Wolcott of Sayre, PA, sisters Devan Wolcott, Heather Wolcott, and Courtney Brown; uncle Vince Thorp (Stacy); paternal aunt and uncles Becky, Mark, Brian and Daniel (Violeta) and family; nieces Celess, Dannika, Deja, Zoe and Elaina; nephews Caston, Everett and Jayce; cousins Alexa, Ashley, Cody, Derek, Megan, Mindy, Ruby, Stacy and Zachary, and numerous second cousins, great aunts and uncles, other extended family, and close friends, particularly her lifelong best friend, Tiffany Lafritz. Mackenzie will be deeply missed.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Mackenzie’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Melinda Artman officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens Pennsylvania.
For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mackenzie’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.