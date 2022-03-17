Julie A. Chapman, 39, of Athens, Pa. passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Julie was born in Towanda, PA on April 21, 1982, the daughter of Nancy A. Doane Chapman and Thomas E. Chapman. She attended Northeast Bradford Schools. Julie loved to cook and was employed for a number of years as a cook for various area restaurants and in the deli section at the Dandy Mini Mart in Rome, Pa. On Sundays, Julie loved playing Bingo at the Milltown Fire Hall in Sayre. Julie was concerned for the welfare of others and dedicated to helping those in need. She enjoyed hosting birthday parties, special events, and will be remembered especially for her love of babies.
Julie adored and was very proud of her children, McKenzie and Mason.
Julie’s family includes her children, McKenzie P. Chapman and Mason T.J. Chapman both of Rome, her parents, Nancy A. and Thomas E. Chapman of Rome, siblings, Jason Chapman of Elmira, NY, Courtney Chapman of Roanoke, VA, Alison Hutchins of North Carolina, niece, Isla Hutchins, nephews, Garrett Chapman and Joel Engstron, paternal grandmother, Ann Chapman of Ulster, uncles and aunts, Larry (Joy) Doane, James (Madeleine) Doane, Steve (Bridget) Doane, Wayne (Carol) Chapman, Robert (Donna) Fields, Ed (Pat) Holcombe, Terri Chapman (Jason Sitcosky), as well as several cousins.
Julie was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Searle Chapman, and maternal grandparents, William Doane and Cleone and Frank Fundurlic, uncles, Edward Doane, and Gerald Doane.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. Interment will be private in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to J.E. Wheelock Hose Company Bingo, 217 Frank St. Sayre, PA 18840 in Julie’s memory.