Cindy Lou Garrison Bordenet, 61, of Sayre passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Emogene Hibbard Payne and Kenneth Payne; nephew, Jamie Wayne Palmer; step-brother, Kevin Thomas Payne; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Garrison; and Sophie Girl.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Bordenet of Sayre; her father, Myrt Garrison of Ulster; her children, Chad (Kristin) Garrison of Sayre, Danielle (Brad) Streeter of Sayre, Lindsey (Marcus) Kelly of Elmira and Kyle Hickey of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Robin (Mark) Dikensheets of Sheshequin, Mark Garrison of Sayre, Angie (Rob) Jenney of Athens, Kim LaFritz of Waverly, Steve (Angelika) Supachana of UT, Sue Ward of Tunkhannock, Mary Payne of Sayre and Kenneth (Joann) Payne of Elk Lake; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Makenna, Connor, Ian, Nolan, Wyatt, Natalya, Tianna, Natasha, Kylee, Gabrielle, Kaitlyn, Logan and Kilie; her fur babies, Roxanne and Trouble; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cindy was born in Sayre and graduated from Athens High School in the Class of 1980. She worked at Fay’s Drug Stores for many years as a manager before attending Northern Tier Career Center to study nursing. She worked at Guthrie for 27 years as an LPN, working in Endocrinology for many years.
Cindy enjoyed her dogs, doing crafting, getting her nails done and a good cup of coffee. She loved working outside and her plants. Most of all Cindy was a wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Cindy’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. James Donahoo officiating. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 6 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Cindy’s name to the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, c/o Guthrie Resource Development, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. For those wishing to share a memory of Cindy, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com