Marilyn Jane Mellon Labosky, 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday. Aug. 3, 2022. Born on Aug. 9, 1936 in Syracuse N.Y. and the youngest of three to Carl and Gertrude Mellon of Waverly NY.
Marilyn was a graduate of Waverly School District, enjoyed playing the baritone in the marching band and working at the family milk lab. What Marilyn loved most was enlivening her family. With avid gardening, canning and cooking skills, she nurtured not only with sustenance but also integrity, grace, determination and honesty.
She made a career of motherhood while forming friendships through working at various places of employment in the valley. She tended to her home in detail and never wavered in ensuring her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family felt unconditional love. Her resourcefulness fostered success, care and creativity in her home. She was our rock. Her guidance, while sometimes hard, was right and kind. She never forgot an important date and would send a card that arrived on time.
Marilyn is survived by her son Keith Labosky, and daughters Martha (Dale) Farwell, Kathy ‘Kate’ (Kevin) Fahey, Mary (Rick) Gowan, Melissa (Thomas) Townsand, and Julie (Derin) Myers. Sister, Shirley Huminick. Grandchildren, Derek (Kelly) Gowan, Justin (Shawna) Gowan, Nathaniel (Meggie) Townsand, Hannah Townsand, Jacob Townsand, Arielle (Chad) Duernberger and Isaac Myers. Great grandchildren, Alivia Gowan, Forrest Bucci Gowan, Theo and Milo Townsand, Maya Duernberger along with several members of her extended family. She is predeceased by her husband Leon Labosky, sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Al Fairbairn and granddaughter Autumn Fahey.
In keeping with the harmony of Marilyn’s way of living, the family asks friends and family to gather at her home in celebration of her life at 1784 Macafee Road Milan PA, Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Reception will follow under shade in the backyard, please bring a chair.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA.