Gayle W. Moore, 85, of Monroeton passed away on Sept. 27, 2021 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Pa. following a period of declining health.
Gayle was born in North Orwell, Pa. on Aug. 9, 1936, the son of Claude and Alyce (Edsell) Moore. He was a 1955 graduate of Leraysville High School, where he starred in basketball and baseball.
After high school, Gayle signed a professional baseball contract with the Milwaukee Braves organization. While playing pro ball in Boise, Idaho, he met his future wife, Ann, on a blind date. They married on Feb. 22, 1958.
An avid sports fan and competitor, Gayle continued to compete in a number of sports activities throughout the years including slow and fastpitch softball, bowling, and golf. He found great joy in following his kids and grandkids to their many games and activities.
Gayle was a long-time employee of GTE Sylvania, retiring after 35 years. After retirement, Gayle and Ann spent many years wintering in Hernando, Fla., where they enjoyed family, friends, and numerous adventures.
Gayle was a member of Towanda Country Club and was an integral part of the annual TCC Invitational for a number of years. He was also a member of the Towanda/Ulster Bowling Hall of Fame.
Gayle was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann, children, Kyle (Lori) Moore, Curtis (Connie) Moore, Lori Wells, and Tammy (John) Felondis, his grandchildren, Jessica Jorgensen, Eric Wells, Corey Moore, and Jennifer Wells, great grandchildren, Parker and Eliza Jorgensen, and Austin and Jaxson Wells, step-grandchildren, Jessica Force and Brandon Guthrie, and step-great grandchildren, Derek Nybeck, Rhyen Wilson, Briauna Wilson, Greysen Force, Hayden Force, Gavin Guthrie, and Nevaeh Guthrie. He is also survived by brothers Avery Moore and Terry (Faye) Moore.
Gayle will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
The family would like to give thanks to the staff at the Athens Health & Rehabilitation Center for their tremendous care of Gayle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
In honor of Gayle’s love of baseball, the family suggests contributions be made to the Towanda Little League, PO Box 225, Towanda, Pa. 18848, in loving memory of Gayle W. Moore.