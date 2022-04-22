Kenneth W. Reeves, 70, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes,on Thursday April 21, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 11 AM at St. James Blessed Trinity Church on Chemung St.,in Waverly, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Saye, Pa.

