Nancy Sholly, 72, of Sayre PA (Formerly Wormlesyburg PA) passed away July 22, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born on Oct. 26, 1949, to the late Robert and Lily Goodsell.
Nancy was an incredible mother, grandmother (Oma), and friend. She spent her days participating in her daughter (Nichole Bradley of Athens) and son-in-law (Mark Bradley of Athens)’s everyday lives and was always there for her grandchildren, Parker and Alexa. She loved attending school and sporting events. The Mets and Raiders were her favorite sports teams. She visited the Mets stadiums with her grandmother and later her daughter. Two of her favorite trips to take were to New York City and Ocean City, NJ. She shared her love of baseball with her grandson Parker and happily attended little league games for both grandchildren. She enjoyed camping throughout her life. Nancy blessed the lives of those she loved on a regular basis, always supporting her family and being involved in their lives. She was such a considerate person, surprising Nichole, Parker and Lexi with coffee or shamrock shakes and phone calls. Nancy was a retired pediatric RN. She touched the lives of so many people and was not one to boast about herself. Her favorite topics of conversation revolved around her grandchildren and her daughter and son-in-law. She moved to Sayre 11 years ago to help take care of her grandchildren.
She enjoyed going to Knoebels Amusement Park with family and friends. Nancy loved reading (Agatha Christie) and watching mysteries (Perry Mason, Matlock, NCIS, Magnum PI, Murder She Wrote). Traveling was something Nancy enjoyed very much. She visited Europe, Las Vegas, Alcatraz, Yellowstone, Mexico, Canada, The Football Hall of Fame, The Baseball Hall of Fame, the Caribbean and Disney, just to name a few. She loved collecting mugs from her various adventures. Nancy was a lifeguard and a Girl Scout in her youth. Later she donated her time in her daughter’s school and with Girl Scouts. She loved making weekend trips with her parents to Lock Haven to pick up Nichole from school, frequenting local markets along the way. She loved her animals and was a proud supporter of pet adoptions.
She leaves us with many beautiful memories of a life well lived. She leaves many close friends behind. Nancy always enjoyed visiting with friends over lunch or holiday gatherings. Nancy was the biggest cheerleader for her family, always encouraging them in all their endeavors and everyday lives. She was there. She loved unconditionally. She enjoyed reading with her grandchildren and painting Lexi’s nails and listening to Parker discuss tractors. She was patient and kind. Nancy loved the fall, lattes, cheesecake, cannoli, Christmas gatherings with her brother (Tom) and family and watching White Christmas with her family. She loved vanilla and coffee milk produced by Mark on their dairy farm.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Nichole Bradley and son-in-law Mark and her grandchildren Parker and Alexa. She leaves behind husband Victor Sholly of Sayre. She is survived by her brother Tom Goodsell and his wife Cindy of Harrisburg and many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and great nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lily Goodsell and sister Connie Sneed.
In celebration of her life please take the time to drop a card in the mail as a random ‘thinking of you’ to brighten someone’s day – she did this often. Nancy was one of the most thoughtful people that has ever blessed the Earth. In memory of her, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Bradford County Humane Society, or a local library. A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
