Leo V. Holmes, 82, of Spencer, New York passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, at Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre, Pa. after a brief illness.

Calling hours will be held Jan. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Allen Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, NY, followed by the funeral service, led by Pastor John Vargason.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

