On this day of Nov. 15, 2022, Charles Mathews Sr., 72, of Ridgebury, PA. passed away due to natural causes.
Charles is survived by his wife Patricia Decker-Mathews of 48 years; his children; Charles (Kimberly) Mathews Jr., George (Karen) Mathews, Stanley (Ashley) Mathews, Katalina Dietz, Amanda Mathews, Jennifer Mathews, Russell Mathews. Siblings; Walt Mathews of Milan, PA, Richard Mathews of Sayre, PA, Gladys Rice of Elmira, NY, Leona Rifenburg of Summerfield, FL, Alice Rankin of Summerfield, FL; Sister in laws Harriet and Annie Mathews both of Elmira, NY; Brother in laws, Harold Pond of Summerfield, FL and Bobby Decker of Sayre, PA; Grandchildren, Paige (Justin) Mathews, Samantha (Austin) Hoyt, Charles (Autumn) Mathews, Merecedes Mathews, Dalton Mathews, Seneca Mathews, Kaylee Daniels, Kaleb Daniels, Sierra Johnson, Cody Mathews, Konnor Daniels, Bryce Mathews, Hunter Mathews, Jesse and Allie, Russell Jr, Diovanni Dietz, Laura(Heather) Clark, Brittany(Alex) Boggs; and Great Grandkids Brantley, Tanner, Winston, Gunnar, Timothy, Payten, Gessina, Devin, Riley and Liberty.
He is predeceased by his parents George Mathews and Nellie Heeman-Mathews; brothers Elmer, George Jr, William and Jim; Sisters, Nellie and Georgianne and brother-in-law Bob Rice.
Charles was an avid race car fan, loved watching his boys and grandchildren race, loved playing marbles, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. service on Nov. 20, 2022, for family and friends at the First Bentley Creek Baptist Church, 13545 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett PA 16925. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Charles’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com