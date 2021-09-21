Ruby J. Petrey, 103, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Mary Parson Brown; her husband, Earl Petrey; her daughter, Patricia Leary; her son, Larry Petrey; her brothers, Oscar (Helen) Brown and Archie Brown; and her grandson-in-law, Roger Bartholomew.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Terry) Farrell of Sayre, son-in-law, Daniel Leary of Waverly; her brother, Harry (Evie) Brown of Florida; her grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Kisel, Kevin (Deb) Leary, Mark (Chris) Leary, Karen Bartholomew, Elizabeth (Mike) Trengo, Earl (Mona) Petrey, Melissa (Eric) Knolles; 11 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ruby was born in Owego, New York, on June 29, 1918, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Parson Brown. On July 3, 1939 she married Earl William Petrey. They were together for 57 years until his passing in May of 1996.
Ruby worked for Woolworth’s in Waverly and The New York Store for 28 years. Ruby loved spending time with her family. For many years she crocheted, did needlepoint, and made Christmas ornaments. Many people also cherished her homemade afghans. At any time, you could find Ruby doing puzzles, reading, word searches, playing cards or watching her favorite soap operas and game shows.
She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. She also participated at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor the 103 years of Ruby’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those who are unable to attend, we will livestream the service at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruby’s name to the Waverly Library or Stray Haven.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ruby’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.