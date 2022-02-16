Larry Sheldon Teeter, age 64, of Chemung, NY passed away peacefully Feb. 15, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, surrounded by family after an extended illness.
Larry was born Aug. 11, 1957, the son of the late Lloyd G. and Ruth E. Teeter, the middle child of nine. To say that Larry marched to the beat of his own drum would be an understatement. He had personality that was larger than life. There is no way to measure the smiles that Larry provided. Over the years, Larry provided us with so many memories. We will remember him because of The Lime in the Coconut, the Waverly Streaker, the sled in the river, the 1996 Olympics, and all of his countless travels. In his early years, Larry was well-known at Valley Bowling Center and recognized for his unique left-handed ball throw and high scores. In his later years, he organized epic bus trips with Motor Coaching with Larry to casinos. He always had a wait list because the riders knew they’d be guaranteed a fun time on the bus that included Plinko, Spin the Wheel, BINGO and of course... breakfast pizza from Soprano’s. Larry had a unique touch with senior citizens (especially Mom, who rarely missed out on his casino trips). Larry was a friend to all. It was a regular sight to see Larry riding around town in the summer on his lawn mower that had a sign that read “honk if you think my tracker is sexy”. In the winter months, you would find him shoveling snow for valley residents. Until his illness progressed, he was a regular at the Chemung Speedrome. He was an avid sports fan and cheered on the Cowboys and Yankees.
Larry is survived by his children, Jennifer Teeter, Sayre, PA, Scott Teeter, Sayre, PA and Brandi Teeter (Coleman Mulkerin) of Apalachin, NY; his grandchildren, Matthew, Payton, Leonidas and Justice Matushin and Rowan Mulkerin; his siblings: Sandy Little, Lowman, NY, Judi Bennett, Lowman, NY, Dennis Teeter, Horseheads, NY, Diane (Dick) Williams, Elmira, Dawn (Irvin) Swank, Chemung, NY, Terry (Barb) Teeter, Elmira, NY, Randy (Genelle) Teeter of El Paso, TX, and Kelly (Kevin) Stedge, East Smithfield, PA; Special family members: Josh and Tabby Decker and along with their two girls who loved Larry so very much, Shantilly and Izzy. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his grandparents, nephew Shane Williams, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Little and Gerald (Ike) Bennett and good friend Wasyl Salyga.
Though it’s impossible to thank everyone who helped Larry over the years, Larry’s children would like to thank: his close friends Jerry Arnold, Bud Taylor, Dick Benjamin, Greg Joseph and Merrie Bell their countless years of friendship to Larry; friend Ray Hodge; his siblings Sandy, Judi, Denny, Diane and Terry for providing so many hours of direct care to Larry over the past year. Also, we would like to thank the URMC Transplant Unit for their attentive care.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Larry’s life will be held on Friday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.