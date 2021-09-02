Jack A. Diedrich Jr., age 55, of Bentley Creek, Ridgebury Twp., passed away at home following a courageous battle with ALS.
He was born March 12, 1966, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of the late Jack A. Sr. and Mary (Logan) Diedrich.
He was a graduate of the University of Hawaii with an engineering degree and was employed as a manager for United Tote at Tioga Downs prior to his illness. Jack was an avid golfer and fisherman, and loved movies and music. He was a New York Giants and Boston Red Sox fan and loved all sports.
He and the former Mary Beth Robinson were married on April 16, 2007, in Athens, and enjoyed their 14 years together.
Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver, Mary Beth Diedrich of Bentley Creek, stepchildren, Richard (Amber) Burdick of Waverly, Megan (Jarrod) Warner of Troy, grandchildren, James, Hailey, Aarah, Hunter, Colton, Rylee and Ian, a brother, Kevin Diedrich of Iowa and his children Jamie, Jessie, Andrea and Christopher, a sister, Piermaria (Chuck) Bogart of Florida and her children, Brian and Donnie, mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Susan Robinson of Sayre, sister-in-law, Carol Robinson of Sayre, brother-in-law, Patrick (Angela) Robinson of Virginia and their children, Jordan, Sarah and Madison, along with many friends.
Jack was predeceased by his parents.
In keeping with Jack’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Penn State Hershey ALS Clinic and Research Center, 30 Hope Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.