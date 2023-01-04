Donald Henry Sharpsteen, 78, passed away at home on Jan. 1, 2023. His loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Diane Cora-Marie Shipman Sharpsteen was by his side when he left this world.
Born in Waverly, NY on Oct. 30, 1944, he was the son of Henry Sharpsteen and Doris Blake Sharpsteen.
He graduated from Van Etten High School in 1962. Don was employed by the City of Ithaca for 37 years and was promoted early in his career to Supervisor of Bridges. He was responsible for overseeing all bridge installation, repair, and upkeep operations. He also shared his artistic talent with the City of Ithaca by drawing a graphic design for the side of the TCAT buses during the 1980s. He was a very talented artist and may have missed his calling when approached by an artist firm from Chicago to come work for them, as he was drafted by the US Army in 1965 to serve his country in the Vietnam War.
Don received many honors and accolades as a Corporal in the Big Red 1 First Infantry Division. He was very proud of the time he served his country and enjoyed sharing his experience during the war.
If you knew Don, you know he was a passionate Ford man. He knew everything about them and maintained his cars to perfection. He enjoyed traveling to car shows and finding parts for his 1956 Victoria and admiring the classics.
He and Diane enjoyed traveling, hiking, picnicking, and taking daily walks. He continued to be active in bowling and horseshoe leagues and enjoyed competition. In his retirement he spent most of his time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and papa. He loved playing with his grandchildren who were the light of his life. Papa and Nana/Grandma’s house was the most fun place in the world. He shared his love of music and beautiful singing voice with his family, another talent he didn’t share with the world. An incredible singer and guitarist.
Don is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Doris Sharpsteen and his sister Lena Sharpsteen.
He will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife, Diane Shipman Sharpsteen; his children Darwin (Kim) Sharpsteen, Donna (Ray) Bunce, Deanna (Scott) Grantz; and his nine grandchildren Ryan, Katie, Sara, Juliana, Emma, Jacqueline, Gabrielle, Madeleine, and Mary Lucia; and two great grandchildren Asher and Everleigh. He is survived by his sisters Dolores Allen, Bonnie-Lee (Daryl) Kyle and brother Allen (Debbie) Sharpsteen.
The family will be holding a private service and Veteran Burial.