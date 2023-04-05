Carol Elaine Macafee Parsons, 101, of Milan PA, passed away at The Guthrie Clinic on March 28, 2023.
She was born on March 14, 1922, the daughter of the late Irvin Macafee and Easel (Chubbuck) Macafee.
She graduated as salutatorian of her class from Athens High School in 1939 and was a member of the Athens Methodist Church. She worked for over forty years in various secretarial positions. Her first position after graduation was manuscript typist for a book by Dr. Elsie Murray, curator of the Tioga Point Museum. She also worked at the Ingersoll-Rand Co. (where she was also on the girls’ rifle team), the Farmers National Bank (now known as C + N Bank), the Robert Packer Hospital – Guthrie Clinic, Tioga Point Motor Co., the Cullen & Hendrie Law Office, Ransom Insurance Agency, and Pennsylvania Electric Co. She was a desk clerk at the Sayre Motel and was office manager at the Best Western – Grand Victorian Motel just before retirement. In earlier years, she had helped her husband operate a television repair shop out of their home in Sayre, where she was also a Cub Scout den mother, and volunteered at the Robert Packer Hospital – Guthrie Clinic. After retiring at age 65, she wasn’t satisfied with idleness, and went back to work at the Church of The Redeemer, where she was parish secretary for sixteen years.
She is survived by a son Jeffrey Parsons and his wife Kathleen Moyer of Nashville TN, and a sister Francella Spencer of Milan PA.
She is predeceased by brothers Theodore, Robert, and John Macafee of Milan, PA, and Irvin Macafee Jr. of North Augusta SC.
The Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens PA will handle the funeral arrangements. In keeping with Elaine’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a graveside committal service onTuesday, April 11 at 11:00 with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster PA 18850.