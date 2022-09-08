Curtis W. Ervine, Jr., 56, of Waverly, N.Y., formerly of Endicott, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following his brave battle with cancer.
He was born on August 5, 1966, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Curtis and Lulu (Fenton) Ervine. Curtis retired from the Ideal Senior Living Center.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother-in-law; David Boucounis.
Curtis is survived by his sister; Linda Boucounis of Endicott, N.Y., brother; Robert Ervine of Sayre, Pa., sister and brother-in-law; Sandra and Doug Kosty of Vestal, N.Y., aunts; Margurite Fenton of Sayre, Pa., Shirley Rolls of Waverly, NY, and Audrey Keifer of Elizabethtown, Pa., nephews; Kevin (Mandy) Kosty of Shelton, Conn. and Ryan Kosty of Vestal, N.Y., many cousins, and his lifelong friends; Mark Mack of Waverly, N.Y. and Joan Merrill of Sayre, Pa.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Curtis’ name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.