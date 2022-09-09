Albert Chester Northrup, Sr., 76, of Princeton, formerly of Sayre, PA, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Born July 13, 1946 in Waverly, NY, he was the son of the late Chester Albert Northrup and Ellen Alice Blakeman Northrup.
Mr. Northrup was a disabled retired Vietnam Veteran. He was loved and will be missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Brenda Ernest and Katherine Pennington.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Bell Northrup of Princeton; children, Albert Northrup and wife Bridgett of Pennsylvania and, Emily James and husband Brent of Arizona, Christopher Northrup of Princeton, Robert Northrup and wife Jessica of Virginia and Patricia Northrup and partner Matthew Tiller of White Oak; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve and Amy Bell, Joseph and June Bell, Milo and Norma Bell, Joseph and Corey Bell; Richard Ernest and Larry Pennington.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton with Rev. Dallas Peyton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1 p.m. until service hour at the Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton.