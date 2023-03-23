John H. Catlin, 72, of Sayre, Pa., passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1951, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Ralph H. and Louise M. (Messner) Catlin.
John was a 1968 graduate of Athens High School. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He always had time to spend with his family, John adored his daughters and grandchildren and they were always his priority. He worked in retail management his whole life, prior to retiring.
He is predeceased by his brother David Catlin and sister Marjorie Parker.
John is survived by his children daughters and sons-in-law Brittany and John Romberger of Sayre, PA, Alyssa and Corey Grazette of Waverly, NY, and Sarah and William Draper of Waverly, NY, grandchildren Olivia Romberger, Hannah Romberger, Leigha Draper, Michael Cole, Heidi Romberger, Heather Romberger, Adryanna Draper, Blake Draper, Ramey Grazette, and Madalyn Draper. He is also survived by his fiancé Alissa Springfield, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Charles Ford, several nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his 3 daughters Dianne Woodburn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Sayre Elks, 117 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA. Following the service, family will receive friends for a time of visitation.
Burial will be private at a later time with family.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
For those unable to attend the services and are wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.