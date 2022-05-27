Linda A. Wilkinson, 61, of Athens, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on April 15, 1961, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of Richard and Inga (Juncler) Hoover.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was always her priority and she loved spending time with them and her friends. Linda loved working at Snyder School and enjoyed all the teachers and students. She loved visiting the wine country and spending the day at the Windmill in Penn Yan shopping. She enjoyed crocheting, and puzzle books.
She was predeceased by her grandchild, Baby Allen; mother, Inga Juncler Hoover; sister-in-law, Deborah Wood; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Bernice Wilkinson; brother-in-law, Wayne Wilkinson; and sister-in-law, Gail Wilkinson.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Ronald R. Wilkinson; son and daughter-in-law; Shawn and Nikkilee Ringler, grandchildren, Selena Allen, Wayne Allen, and Angel Ringler; great-grandchildren, Abel James Morris and Calder Joseph Morris. She is also survived by her father, Richard Hoover; sister, Ilona Little; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Amy Chase; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Beth Wilkinson and David and Pat Wilkinson and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.