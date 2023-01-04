Robert Allen LaPlante, 91, of Barton, NY, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 16, 2022, at Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, PA.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Cortland, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert C. and Marion Royce LaPlante.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria (Sherwood) LaPlante, his children, James (Sheila) LaPlante, Julie (Joe) Lakin and Brian (Meg) LaPlante. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jamie (Joe Osman) LaPlante, Laura (Glenn) Rooney, Kaitlin (Brandon) MacWhinnie, Carrie (Corey) Waite, Gage LaPlante, Griff LaPlante, and Rachel (Ryan Frisbee) Ashcraft. His great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Evelyn, Ronald Allen, Blake, Margaret, Hudson, Hunter, Rosalie Marion, Gracie, Nathan, Riley, Alana, Allison, and Jordynn who all gave him so much joy in his later years. As well as his dog Sammy.
Bob was a US Navy Veteran, serving as a Construction Equipment Operator as well as on the Destroyer USS Gyatt from 1950 to 1954. After the service, he worked on road construction and as a truck driver until starting with IBM. He retired from IBM in Owego after 25 plus years.
He was a Member of the Tioga Center Fire Department. Then a decades long Member of the Halsey Valley Fire Department as well as a Member of Tioga County Search and Rescue for many years.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life, spending countless hours in the woods and on the water with his many friends and family. He also took up golf in his retirement, which he enjoyed with his best friends, his brother Dickie LaPlante and brother-in-law Pat Miller.
An informal remembrance for friends and family will be held at the Halsey Valley Fire Station, 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883.