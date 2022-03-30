Allen V. Twigg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died at the age of 93 on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born Jan. 16, 1929 in Hitchcock, South Dakota. He relocated as a young boy to Litchfield, Pa. with his parents and siblings during The Depression. He was the oldest of 10 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Barbara (Truesdale) Twigg and 3 daughters, Dawn (Byron) Thompson, Cindy (John) Hartman, Teresa (Paul) Wolfe and daughter-in-law, Sharon Twigg. He is also survived by his brothers: Jesse, Cecil (Velma), Daniel (Judy), and his sister Nancy (Robert) Campbell.
Allen passed his love for nature, gardening and hunting to his grandchildren: Heidi (Leo) Thompson, Amy (Jeremy) Hoffman, Kevin (Vanessa) Thompson, Shawn (Dan) Hartman, Jason (Cynthia) Hartman, Chad (Rhiannan) Twigg, Lanah (Aaron) Yost and Tyler (Tiffany) Wolfe. He was devoted to his great-grandchildren: Jessica, Sophia, Benjamin, Abigail, Hilary, Lindsey, Kaia, Caitlyn, Conner, Christian, Brianna, and Leon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bruce and Opal (Rawstern) Twigg; sisters, Elsie Twigg and Marilyn Swingle; brothers, Wilbur, Larry and Harvey Twigg; and son, James Twigg
Allen was a hardworking, self-made man. In his early years, he worked his Bradford County dairy farm during the day and spent his nights at Ingersoll Rand. He had a passion for people, that included a gift of gab. With that in mind, he moved his family to Chambersburg in 1965 where he eventually started his own insurance agency, particularly focusing on farmers and their families. Later, his son would join him in the business. Faith was paramount for him. He was a member of King Street Church where he shared his faith as lay minister and Sunday School teacher. He selflessly volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Lions Club, and the Farm Bureau. In Franklin County, he served as Jury Commissioner well into his 80s. Allen continued his community service as a member and chair of the Franklin County Republican Committee for decades and member of the PA Republican State Committee. He received numerous awards for his political work. Allen lived his life with compassion, integrity, and humility that fed a commitment to making the world a better place. He touched countless lives, not only in his family but within the multitude of those he served and worked with. His smile, his grace, his presence will be greatly missed by his family and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. There will be visitation with the family from 11:00 AM until the start of the service at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. For anyone unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on Allen’s obituary page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Allen to the King Street Church at 56 North Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online contributions may be made at www.kingstreetchurch.com.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.