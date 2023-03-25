Ruth A. Mingos, 81, of Ulster, PA, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
She was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Mosier) Curtis.
Ruth worked at First National Bank of Bradford County as a Teller, prior to retiring, serving various locations around the Valley. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and taking care of animals.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Carl “Sonny” Curtis II.
Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Leslie L. Mingos, children Gail (Paul) Sachenik, Terri (John) Jordan, Donald (Betty) Mingos, and Vicki (Paul) Haiges, grandchildren Ashley Sachenik, Amanda (Nik) Tessitore, Christopher Sachenik, Derek (Melanie) Jordan, Jared (Heather) Jordan, Ryan Jordan, Nicole Mingos, Tasha Mingos, Jessica Haiges, and Chelsea Haiges, great-grandchildren Kira, Cecelia, Easton, Kyley, Elijah, Asher, Kinsley, Marley, Cole, Liam, Rylan, and Hadley. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Diana Curtis, sister-in-law Leona Curtis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to: Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850. A special thank you to Robert Packer Hospital, especially the staff of 8NW for their loving care during mom’s stay. Also, our thanks to the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and attention during mom’s time there.