Ronnie Alan Keir, 68, of Athens, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.He was born on July 30, 1953, in Waverly, NY, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Evelyn (Groff) Keir. A full obituary and service times will be announced in a later edition. Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Athens, PA is assisting the family.