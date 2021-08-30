Robert “Bobby,” “Stumphy” Stumph Jr., 42, of Scranton, Pa. passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
He was born in Sayre, Pa. to Robert Stumph Sr. and Nancy Stumph on Nov. 19, 1978.
Bobby worked as a mechanic at KOST Tire in Kingston, Pa. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, friends, and working on vehicles.
Bobby is survived by his children Levi, Corbin, Harleigh and Zoey Stumph. He is also survived by his parents Robert and Nancy, one grandchild “Kolten,” siblings Travis (Cassie Kline) Stumph, Denise (Bill Comstock) Heinzelman, nieces, nephew, cousins and many aunts and uncles.
Bobby was predeceased by his stepson Mathew Hanna, paternal grandparents Ray and Margaret Stumph, maternal grandparents Charles and Catherine Forrest, uncle Pete Robinson and aunt Diane Stumph.
There will be no calling hours or services per Bobby’s wishes. There will be a celebration with family and friends at a later time.
The family would like to thank Bradford County Manor for their compassion and quality care that was provided to Bobby.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.