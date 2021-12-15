Michelle Rose Simpson, 51, of Girard, Ohio, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio of complications from COVID-19.
Michelle previously worked at K-Mart and Wal-Mart in Sayre. Most important in her life was her family, she especially loved her grandbabies and her dogs. Michelle was a huge movie buff and enjoyed listening to all kinds of music. She also enjoyed making various types of crafts.
She was predeceased by her sister Martha Simpson and nephew Adam Kraus.
Michelle is survived by her soulmate of 33 years Valerie Parmenter and her children Dawn (Josh) Hauser and Bobbie Jo Parmenter (Norman Brown), Mimi of Mikyah Brown, Jordan Brown, Levi Houser, and Alex Houser. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Mary and David Hancock, half-sisters Kristle Smith, Dolores McMillen, and Tammi Kratz, nephew Jason Kraus, niece Aaliyah Cheeks, also several other nieces, nephews, seven great nieces and great nephews, and many cousins.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Lowry-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.