Daniel Warren Boehm passed away on Feb. 1, at the age of 70. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dan came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Dan grew up in Barton and attended Tioga Central High School and served in the Army. He was a part of the 101st Airborn. He served in the Vietnam war and was stationed in Germany for his remaining time in the military. He worked at Crozer Chester Medical Center In Chester, Pa and retired there in 2011.
Dan loved to travel to Ohio to see his brother Jim and loved riding his motorcycle with him. He was also a great carpenter! He built kitchen cabinets and remodeled more than his share of kitchens! When his kids were younger, he enjoyed driving with them in his VW Beetle singing country songs.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McEver; his son, Dustin Boehm of Winder, Ga.; his son-in-law, Mitch McEver; and grandkids, MJ and Reagan McEver of Winder, Ga.; his sister, Kathy Boehm of Waverly, N.Y.; his nephews, Justin and Ben Mack of Waverly, N.Y. and Brinton Boehm of Cleaveland, Ohio; the mother of his children, Sandra Boehm Shelnutt of Monroe, Ga.; and his beloved cat, Bubby!
His family would also like the thank his friends and caregivers Julie Johnston, Aimee Grantham and Shirley Esau. Thank you for all you did for Dan!
He is proceeded in death by his father, Jack Boehm; his mother, Jennie Millage Boehm-Weitz; his brother, Jim Boehm; and his nephew, Brett Boehm.
There will be no services at this time for Dan. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Dan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com