Leo Sargent, of Sayre, passed away peacefully after an extended illness Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer hospital, in Sayre, Pa.. Leo was born in Sayre, of the late Harold and Mary Brennan Sargent. He was a graduate of Sayre High School. He was employed at the Ingersoll Rand for 36 years and State Line Auto Auctions for another 20 plus years. Leo was a veteran of the US Army and served during the “cold war” in West Germany as a Radio Operator.
Leo and the former Marguerite Kenyon were married on June 6, 1970. He was a member of the Church of the Epiphany, he was a life member of the Sayre Elks, Sayre Engine Company #1 and an officer in the Sayre Ambulance Corps. Leo was a past commander of the Sayre VFW and was a member of the Waverly American Legion. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, The Washington Redskins, and NASCAR racing.
Leo is survived by his wife Meg and his son Brian, his sister Laurena Sargent, his brother Raymond Sargent, Brother in Law Robert Dickerson, and sister in laws Mary Sargent and Sarah Sargent as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Leo was predeceased by his sisters Ruth Ann Gombash and Rosemary Dickerson, Brothers Bernard, John Joseph, and William Sargent, brother in law Willam Gombash, sister in law Shirley Sargent, and niece Susan Mullen.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Waverly VFW on October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the Waverly VFW c/o Commander Will Chaffee or Jim Barrett.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.