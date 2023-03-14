Donald B. Birk, 77, of 233 Central Ave., Athens, Pa. passed away Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, at Park House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Royersford, Pa.
Donald was born in Bethlehem, Pa. on May 10, 1945, the son of the late Walter Birk and Martha Shiner Birk.
He was a graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Donald was employed by Local No. 44 Sheet Metal Workers Union of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. for many years retiring in 2000. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and playing pool with the Bradford County Pool League. He was a former member of the Towanda Elks Lodge.
Donald is survived by his companion of 27 years, Donna Fairchild of Athens, sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Heidi Birk of Wyalusing, and Bruce and Lori Birk of Tunkhannock, sister-in-law, Eleanor Birk and nephews, Tim and John Birk.
Donald was predeceased by his granddaughter, Jacquelyn Birk in 2012 and brother, Walter.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Donald B. Birk.