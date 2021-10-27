Marilyce Gross

Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all....
Marilyce (Allyn) Gross, 68, of Warren Center passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 22, 2021 following her battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Marilyce Ester Allyn was born on August 14, 1953, the daughter of the late B. Audra and Ellen (Hammerly) Allyn. She was welcomed home by her big brother Richard and big sister Ruthanne, a little later she was the big sister to Marcia and Cindy. Mare was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1971. Following graduation, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse at The Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pa. In 1974, she graduated nursing school and started her career at the Robert Packer Hospital. On July 23, 1977, a warm summer day Marilyce married the love of her life, Isaac “Ike” F. Gross, and they shared over 44 years together.
Dedicated to serving others, Mare and Ike opened their home as a personal care home in 1996 until 2003. Mare opened her heart to many, and in 2003 she returned to Robert Packer Hospital where she made many friends in the Cath Lab. Her gentle ways and kind heart will be remembered by many.
Mare enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her flower garden and watching the wildlife. Her cats were always close by and became her trusted and feisty companions. A devoted wife, mother GG and best sister, Mare treasured her family. She always looked forward to family time at her home or solitude at the lake.
Mare will be dearly missed by her husband Ike; her sons Cody Ian and his wife Rose Gross and Casey Franklin Gross; her grandchildren: Alexis, Nathan, Jacob, and Isaac; brother Richard Allyn; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ruthann and Ron Witte, Marcia and Dale Harrington, and Cindy and Mark Farabaugh; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Pat Gross, and several nieces and nephews and their families. Mare’s memory will also remain close to her many cousins and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters-in-law Joanne Allyn and Charlotte Gross.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, November 7th from 12 to 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols with a funeral service and celebration of her life to follow at 2 pm. Those unable to attend may watch a live stream of her service at https://my.gather.app/remember/marilyce-gross.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com We were so thankful for the love and support shown to us by all at Guthrie Hospice and kindly ask for memorial contributions be directed to them, Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.