Steven Lewis Fiske, age 58, of Milan, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Steve (Stevie) was born in Sayre, Pa., on Sept. 15, 1963, the son of Robert Fiske and Edna (Riley) Fiske. He graduated from Athens Area High School in 1981, and has been a lifelong resident of Bradford County, Pa. For more than 40 years, Steve has built a career as a well-respected and successful contractor, owner of “Steve’s Contracting.”
Come autumn, you could find Steve at a creek in Pulaski, N.Y., salmon fishing, and then in Ridgebury, Pa., hunting as the first drops of snow fell, and finally, always catching up on some rest and relaxation at his camper on Seneca Lake in the beautiful spring and summer weather. On any given day, you could always find him driving around town in his Titan, listening to Kid Rock and Justin Moore, with his foot on the dash. He was a man of many interests and hobbies, including bonfires in his backyard and scrapping junk. Steve loved to be on the jobsite, always looking to make the next dollar, but above all, more than anything in the world, Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a personality larger than life and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Steve was predeceased by his father and best friend, Robert Fiske; great-grandmother, Irene (Kelly) Wood; and family pet, Andre.
Steve is survived by his loving partner of 26 years, Kathleen Stedge; beloved daughters, Jennifer Fiske-O’Herron (Timothy) of Elmira, N.Y., Shaylee Fiske-Shaffer (Alex) of Milan, Pa.; adored and cherished granddaughter, Reese Irene O’Herron of Elmira, N.Y.; mother, Edna (Riley) Fiske; siblings, Sherry Murphy (Patrick), of Endicott, N.Y., Robert Fiske (Debbie) of Waverly, N.Y.; honorary son, Zack Dunfee; nieces and nephews, Jaime Murphy, Mark Murphy, Fawne Fiske, Bobby Fiske, Dillion Fiske, McKenzie Presher and Sarah Fiske; dear pets, Binx, Fancy, Sammy, Cash, and Lucky; and a great many dear and lifelong friends.
Family and friends are called on to join us in a celebration of life for Steve at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. All are welcome to join a reception being held at Shepard Hills Golf Club immediately following the service.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Steve’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.