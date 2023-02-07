Daniel R. “Duz” VanDuzer, 75, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 3, 2023.
He was born on Sep. 16, 1947 in Sayre, Pa., to the late Raymond and Phyllis Gilbert VanDuzer.
Dan was a veteran of the Army serving during Vietnam. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 38 years of service, following his retirement he worked part time at State Line Auto. “Duz” enjoyed playing cards with his card group, going to the casino and participating in the annual golf tournament with his nephews. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, but his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Phillip VanDuzer.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Tracy Coles of Harrisburg, Pa. and daughter and son-in-law, Tandi and Adam Murphy of Waverly, NY, grandchildren, Anastasia Coles, Robert Wetzel, Ainsley Murphy and Lukas Murphy, brother and sister-in-law, Marv and Barb VanDuzer of Sayre, Pa. and nephews, Jamie VanDuzer, Scott VanDuzer, Eric VanDuzer and Todd VanDuzer.
Family and friends call on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA where a service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
