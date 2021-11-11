Ada M. Pine, age 97, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital Sayre, Pa.
Ada was born on Sept. 28, 1924 in Knox, Maine.
She worked at Woolworth’s in Elmira, Newberry’s in Owego, babysat many children and was a homemaker.
Ada is survived by her grandchildren, Chad (Deb) Pine of Brownfield, Maine, Sue (Ricky) Sinsabaugh of Ulster, Pa., Amy (Ted) Pantle of Waverly, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Alan, Nicole, Chris, Kenny, Chad Paul, Felecia, Dylan, and Josh; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Maynard (Wilma) Warman; sister, Sylvia (Gerald) Brassbridge; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bennet, Pat Burke, all of Maine; very good friend, Pat Parr of Lockwood, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
Ada was predeceased by her parents, William and Ida Warman; husband, Alan Pine; son, Paul (Greta) Pine; daughter, Mavis Pine; brothers, John and Dorthea Burke; Arthur (Beanie) and Betty Warman, Earle (Popey) and Shirley Warman, Carl and Rose Warman; sisters, Pauline (Polly) and Charles Thomas, Beaulah and Gary Larrabee.
Friends are invited to call at the McKee Memorial Chapel, 462 Fulton St., Waverly, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral and committal services will be held there at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Wells officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y.