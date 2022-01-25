Not all superheros wear capes…. Our Superhero, Matthew J. Baxter, 29, of Sayre, Pa went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan, 21, following his battle with muscular dystrophy. He was surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him.
Matt was born on October 16, 1992 in Sayre, Pa and was the apple of his mother’s eye. He brightened the lives of many and will be greatly missed by his mother Michelle Baxter and her companion Dennis Ragazinskas; his very special aunt Zina Baxter and Don Seelye of Sayre; aunt and uncle Sirrena and Jeffery Vose of Bear Creek, Pa; Tammy Hildebrant of Towanda, Pa; uncle William Baxter of Sayre; many cousins among them Nick Hildebrant, Sarah Hildebrant, Lacy Hildebrant, Adam Bodine, Michael, Alan, and Alexz Vose. A very special friend Kathy Harrison of Rhode Island.
He was predeceased by his Fiancé Jessica Anderson of Wilksboro, NC; his grandparents John and Wilda Baxter of Sayre; aunts Ann Salsman and Diane Bodine of Sayre, uncle Randy Hildebrant of Sayre.
Matt had a twinkle in his eye and loved taking care of his cats and fish. He enjoyed watching the Walton’s, Little House on the Prairie and we now know he is singing his favorite songs with his favorite rock star Meatloaf. Matt loved to spend the afternoons with his mom watching soap operas and was a professional video gamer.
We are so thankful for our church family at the First Baptist Church of Sayre; our Dr. Boyd Hehn and Dr. Victor Kolade, all the second floor nurses at the Robert Packer Hospital and the supportive team at Guthrie Hospice who allowed Matt to come home and peacefully pass.
We will gather privately as a family and lay Matt to rest next to his aunt Ann in the Bradford County Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa 18840 in loving memory of Matthew J. Baxter.