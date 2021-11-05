Shawn Sutton

Shawn M. Sutton, 48, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Wilson Regional Medical Center in Johnson City, New York.
He was predeceased by father, Roy Sutton.
Shawn is survived by his mother, Patricia Sampson of Waverly; his daughter, Kaitlyn Sutton of Sayre; his sister, Shannon (Scott) Szeles of Rochester; his nephews, Landon and Cooper Szeles of Rochester; his fiancé, Melissa Samson of Sayre; his step-daughter, Gabrielle Randall of Sayre; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Shawn was a 1991 graduate of Waverly High School and went on to attend SUNY Cortland and Mansfield University, where he graduated with his degree in Criminal Justice. He was currently working as a Forensic Case Worker at Bradford County in Towanda. He was a member of the Fire and Iron MC and the Sayre Fire Department Engine Company #4. He enjoyed riding his Motorcycle, playing golf, softball and most of all watching Kaitlyn play sports. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Yankees.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Steven Lewis officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the College Account of Kaitlyn Sutton c/o Patricia Sampson, 130 Providence Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Shawn’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com