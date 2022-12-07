Editor’s note: The following obituary was written by Kim Clark’s wife, Debbi.
Kim Clark went home to his heavenly Father Friday, Dec. 2 at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with head and neck cancer.
He was born Jan. 26, 1956 in Rajshahi, Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to missionary parents Dr. Robert H. Clark and Frances I. Clark. Both parents have preceded him in death, along with brothers Rob, Loren and Baby Eric Scott. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Debra (Debbi) Lyn Stokes Clark, sons Staff Sgt. Eric Scott and Jonathan “Logan” Clark, his sister Pamula Schulman, brothers Douglas and Mark along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kim graduated from Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Florida in 1974. He graduated with a BA in Pastoral Ministries and Christian Education from Warner Southern College, Lake Wales, Florida in 1980.
He pastored at the First Church of God — Aiken, South Carolina; First Church of God — Salem, Virginia; Victorian Village Church of God — Columbus, Ohio; First Church of God — Cape Coral, Florida; and First Church of God — Sayre, Pa. He was Minister of Youth at the First Church of God — Orlando, Florida. He was Associate Pastor and Minister of Youth at the First Church of God — Columbia, South Carolina and Waverly First Church of the Nazarene — Waverly, N.Y.
Even though medical issues took him from the pulpit, he shared God’s message every chance he had. He tried to always live a life that was Christ-like. He would tell you himself that he didn’t always succeed. He WAS sure of God’s grace when he asked for forgiveness and knew it was given.
He LOVED his job at the Robert Packer Hospital. He was determined to get well, so he could go back to work. The cleanliness of patient surroundings was his way of helping that patient get well.
He LOVED to talk to the patients and their families and make the laugh. He LOVED to offer them comfort and pray with them, if the Holy Spirit led him to.
He LOVED his time working in the School of Nursing. Encouraging the students was very important to him. He would pray for them all through the day — especially on test days. He LOVED making sure the doctors and pilots had a comfortable place to rest and renew, when they were on-call.
He LOVED to hum and sing as he worked.
He LOVED to offer a smile and an encouraging word.
He LOVED sharing his witness of God’s mercy, strength, forgiveness and love to anyone who would listen. He saw the fields white unto harvest all around him and he never stopped trying to harvest those souls.
He LOVED the beauty of nature. The beautiful way the seasons changed in the valley brought him so much joy.
He LOVED watching the shadows move across the mountains, the fog hugging a hollow, a sunbeam piercing through the clouds, the amazing colors of fall and the beauty of the snowfall. ALL to be followed by the rebirth of spring.
He LOVED, LOVED, LOVED the ocean and the creatures that live there. As a family we have so many memories, including whale watches and swimming with manatees, dolphins and stingrays. The ocean brought him peace and renewal. We LOVED hunting for seashells. We had so much fun finding our treasures.
He LOVED his fellow man and carried such a burden for them. The hate, mis-trust, prejudice and violence in the world broke his heart. God told us to love one another — not just some. He wanted us to know the person on the inside before judging them from the outside. Hate begets hate.
He LOVED our family. He always made sure I knew how much he loved me. Our sons were our pride and joy. He hated to leave them and miss their lives as men.
He LOVED to help ours. Kim couldn’t donate his organs, because of the cancer, but he still wanted to help others that suffered illness. He donated his body to ScienceCare. He will continue to make a difference beyond his life with us.
Christmas Day we will have a time of remembrance on the beach in Florida. In the spring we will celebrate his life here in the Valley. Kim would like for all of us to take care of the people around us. Look up, smile and say hello. Do something for someone else, even if its a little thing. If you’d like to honor Kim’s life there are several organizations we support.
ANY local charties or food banks, Animal rescues, Guthrie Hospice, Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, Guthrie House of Hope, American Cancer Society, Heifer International, World Kitchen, USO, Wounded Warriors, Search Dog Foundation, Doctors Without Borders and Feed the Children. He would be very honored for any help to others.
Because — Kim LOVED.