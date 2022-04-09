Frederick G. Eccleston, 77, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Dorothy Eccleston; first wife, Nancy Ward Kurtz; second wife, Dale Eccleston; and his daughter, Bonnie Russell; grandson, Gaige Manuel; great grandson, Hunter Eccleston; and his great granddaughter, Peyton Dale Corbett.
Fred is survived by his significant other, Becky Dietz of Waverly; children, Cathy Chandler Eccleston of Waverly, Duane (Autumn Emery) Eccleston of Waverly, Todd Eccleston of Waverly and Brenda Eccleston of Owego; step-children, Kyle (Mindy) Peppard of Owego, Sheila (Robert) Wright of Waverly and Robert (Colleen) Manuel of Waverly; siblings, Shelly (Sam) Lethio of FL, Dave Eccleston of Waverly, Bill (Edith) Eccleston of AL, Marcia Eccleston of Waverly and Richard Skeeber of SC; grandchildren, Niki (James) Swimelar, Cody Blake, Greg (Desarae) Baker, Josh Hoose, Amber Chandler, Tiffany Chandler, Scott Eccleston, Todd Eccleston, Justin Eccleston, Timothy Parkhurst, Billy Myers, Kristin (Dave Agudo) Burke, Kendra (Katie) Corbet, Kaitlyn (Kenny) Moore, Kiana (Brian) Manuel and Dalton Manuel; 32 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Fred was born in Conklin, New York and graduated from Waverly High School. He owned and operated FG Billiards for 31 years in Waverly enjoyed going to the pool tournaments all over the north east, trips to the casinos, gardening, his fruit trees and canning. He was an amazing horse handicapper and made many trips to the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. Fred worked for over 10 years at the Ingersoll Rand in Athens. While there he moonlighted doing masonry and then went on to start and run his own masonry business, FG Masonry for the past 52 years. He was predeceased by his beloved first business partner, Jim Bergman and retained a close relationship with his second business partner, Kenny (Lisa) Mayo and sons.
The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to the ICU and staff at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. A memorial donation may be made in Fred’s name to a charity of one’s choice. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Fred’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.