Charles Joseph Epright, 38, of 107 West Vanderbilt Street, Athens, Pa. passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Charles was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. on November 12, 1983. Charles grew up in Athens and was an honors graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 2002. He subsequently attended Point Park College in Pittsburgh, Pa. and was a graduate of Lackawanna Community College in 2005 where he received his Associates degree in business. Charles was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Charles was employed as a pharmacy tech with Rite Aide Pharmacy in Athens until health issues no longer permitted him to continue.
Beginning at a young age, Charles had a great interest in creative writing, especially short stories. Charles was an avid movie buff, loved Fantasy Warfare with his favorite characters, Batman and Spiderman, and he enjoyed playing video games. His favorite movie was Days of Thunder. He was also a great sports enthusiast and was a fan of Miami Dolphins and Michigan Wolverines football, Boston Celtics basketball and NASCAR drivers, Dale Earnhardt, and Kyle Busch.
Charles is survived by his mother, Mary-Jo (Cummings) Rogers and stepfather, Reginald Rogers of Athens, brother, Matthew D. Epright of Athens, paternal grandmother, Betty J. Stringer formerly of Stroudsburg, Pa. as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Daniel L. Epright, maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean Cummings and paternal grandfather, Joseph D. Stringer.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Brian Houser officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the West Warren Congregational Church, 1158 Warren Center Road, Warren Center, PA 18851 in memory of Charles Joseph Epright.