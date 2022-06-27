Jane Marie Galvin, 81, formerly of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. and who resided at Artis Senior Living of West Shore in Lemoyne, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24th, 2022, with her children by her side.
Jane was born in Sayre, Pa. on December 28,1940 to the late Peter and Bertha (Wertz) Husick and was a longtime resident of Ridgebury Township.
Jane was an Athens High School class of 1958 graduate. She dedicated more than 40 years of tax service to H&R Block. In her earlier years, she volunteered her services to the Local Boy Scouts of America-Ridgebury Pack 22 and enjoyed her Tuesday Ladies’ Triple League night bowling league.
Jane was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed waking, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching family sporting events. Her love for travel led her to see many amazing places with various family members. She was also devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society for her parish.
She is predeceased by her husband; Robert Galvin, her brother, Phillip Husick and brothers-in-law Edward Galvin, Thomas Koons, and Bruce Miller.
Jane is survived by her four children: Marie (Michael) Dormeyer of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Michael (Alecia) Galvin of Carlisle, Pa., Lisa (Terry) Freed of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and John (Vicky) Galvin of Ridgebury, Pa.. Jane’s grandchildren Alexandria, Sydney & Miranda Huber of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Matthew Huber in Conway, S.C., Madeline & Eric Galvin of Carlisle, Pa., and Makenna, Amber & Meagan Galvin of Ridgebury, Pa.
She is also survived by her sisters and brothers; Irene Koons of Pass Christian, MS, Richard Husick of Sayre, PA, Joyce Miller of Corning, NY, Gloria Husick of Dublin, CA, and Joseph Husick of Bridgewater, Binghamton, NY. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Kay Husick, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ridgebury on Friday July 1, 2022 at 10 a.m., at which time Jane’s husband, Robert, will also be remembered due to the COVID restrictions at the time of his passing. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery immediately following.
Memorial donations in Jane’s memory can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Our Lady’s Cemetery Association, 18 McCardle Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com