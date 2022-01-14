Beverly J. Ervin, 83, of Milan, PA, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, at home with her family and beloved dog Teddy by her side following a brief illness.
She was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine Johnson.
Beverly retired from Sayre Lingerie following over 40 years of dedicated service. She loved her family and spending time with them. Beverly enjoyed sewing.
She is predeceased by her sister Joanne Spencer, father of her children William Ervin, Sr., special friend Bob Keene, and grandchildren Ardenia Ervin, Nathan Blackman, Amanda Blackman, Maegan Blackman, and Alexis Ervin.
Beverly is survived by her children William (Deborah) Ervin, Jr. of Ulster, Pa., Bonnie (Craig) Alderman of Athens, Pa., Michael Ervin of Milan, Pa., Allen (Barb) Ervin of Milan, Pa., Tammy (John) Blackman of Sayre, Pa., James (Laura) Ervin of Athens, Pa., and Robin Ervin of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Jeremy (Cynthia), Chris (Heather), Jason (Lori), Nita, Gabby, Mika, Sammy, Allen, Tiffany (Brett), Marcus (Korie), Alisha, John, Justin (Tiffany), Tyler, Kelsey, Devin, Kevin, and Raya, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Alexander of Sayre, Pa. and Betsy Alexander of Virginia Beach, Va., brothers Paul (Bea) Johnson of Owego, N.Y. and Tom (Pat) Johnson of Sayre, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Donahoo officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in the Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations can be made in Beverly’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
Memorial donations can be made in Beverly's name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.