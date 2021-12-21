Eugene Edward “Herky” McCarty Jr., 84, of Sayre, Pa., passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born April 30, 1937 in Altoona, Pa., he was the son of the late the Rev. Eugene Edward McCarty Sr. and Marjorie (Lauffer) McCarty.
Herky served in the United States Air Force for four years, working as a military policeman. After his time spent in the service, he worked as a police officer for seven years in Warminster, Pa., and then later retired as a Union Carpenter.
He was very talented musically. Herky performed at dinner theaters and different shows throughout his life time. He previously sang in the choir at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel. Herky enjoyed woodworking and calligraphy. He was quick witted and enjoyed a good laugh. He was very crafty and spent many days making handmade ornaments for the Christmas tree. Herky will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is predeceased by his son Thomas McCarty and his sisters Marjorie Claster, Sue Moore, and Kathy Neukirchner.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan (Randis) McCarty, children Eugene Edward McCarty III, Robert McCarty and his wife, Ann, Christina McCarty, and Joseph McCarty and his wife, Dawn, grandchildren Jennifer McCarty, Thomas McCarty and his wife, Bethany, Katrina Cox and her husband, Matthew, Matthew Morgan, Ryan McCarty, Christopher McCarty, Christian McCarty and his wife, Kayla, Justin McCarty, Eugene “Geno” McCarty IV, and Alyssa McCarty, great-grandchildren Alex McCarty, Aiden McCarty, Amelia McCarty, Penelope Cox, Daphne Cox, Miles McCarty, and Zoey McCarty, sisters Alice Gable and her husband, Anthony, Bessie Hammond, Maureen Frost and her husband, Steve, Janet Warenyk and her husband, Tony, and Sara Mueller and her husband, Jim, brother Ronald McCarty and his wife, Peggy, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Chapel Road, Ridgebury Township, Milan, Pa., with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Eugene’s memory to The Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.